11th Hukoomat Nahi Khidmat camp held in Muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the district administration under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa organised the 11th 'Hukoomat Nahi Khidmat' camp at Qasba Baseera, Tehsil Muzaffargarh.

Counters of key departments including Revenue, Health, Agriculture, Local Government, NADRA, MEPCO, Sui Gas, and Police were set up to provide on-the-spot services to citizens. A large number of residents attended the camp to resolve their issues.

DC Usman Tahir Jappa, accompanied by AC Muzaffargarh Khizr Zahoor, inspected the departmental counters and reviewed the services being delivered. He said that, for the first time in Punjab’s history, all essential government services were being provided under one roof at people’s doorsteps in accordance with the Chief Minister’s vision.

He termed the initiative a unique Muzaffargarh model that could serve as an example across the province.

The Deputy Commissioner personally listened to citizens’ complaints and issued immediate directions to the concerned departments for their redressal. Public circles widely appreciated this innovative step of the district administration, which brings all government departments together in one place for direct service delivery.

Later, DC Jappa also planted a sapling at Government High school Baseera as part of the tree plantation drive.