11th Inter-School and College Games open in collaboration with POA, UGI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The 11th Inter-School and Inter-College Games started in Punjab Stadium, in collaboration with the Punjab Olympics Association (POA), and the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI).

Director General Sports board Punjab Dr. Asif Tufail and Chairman UGI Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram participated as special guests in the opening ceremony. Students of famous educational institutions of Lahore participated and marched in the colourful opening ceremony, held at the Punjab Stadium.

Students of Unique Group of Institutions presented a national song, while young children of Unique Junior School put on a wonderful aerobics performance.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director General Sports Dr. Asif Tufail said that children are the future of the nation and their arrival in the sports fields is a welcome event. He said the present government is taking all possible steps for promotion of sports.

UGI Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram said that sports was the best means of training and it helped in positive training of the youth.

Earlier, Khawaja Idris, Secretary General of Punjab Olympics Association, while explaining the objectives of the 11th Inter Schools and Colleges Games, said that the Punjab Olympics Games was started in 2008 with the main objective of promoting sports at the school and college level. He said that Punjab Olympics Association had been organising these sports throughout Punjab for many years despite limited resources.

UGI Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof. Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Unique Group Muhammad Abdullah, sports heads of various educational institutions, parents and a large number of students also participated.