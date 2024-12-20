11th Literary Festival Starts In City
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 10:37 PM
The 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival commenced at Faisalabad Arts Council with great enthusiasm, here on Friday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival commenced at Faisalabad Arts Council with great enthusiasm, here on Friday.
Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed flanked by Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir inaugurated the two-day festival and acknowledged the invaluable contributions of individuals associated with literature and fine arts.
She remarked that such intellectuals and artists were true assets of the society who were guiding the people towards constructive thinking in addition to fostering positive attitudes and resolving social complexities through their profound writings and creative expressions. She said that Faisalabad is very rich in literary heritage as this region had produced remarkable Names in various genres of literature.
Terming the festival a commendable initiative for promoting knowledge, literature and arts, she said that this event would greatly satisfy the intellectual cravings of literature enthusiasts.
She also congratulated the organizers on successfully arranging the festival and said that the events like this inspire deep thinking and encourage a culture of contemplation.
The festival organizing committee comprised of renowned figures such as Asghar Nadeem Syed, Iftikhar Arif, Sarah Hayat, Toshiba Sarwar, Rasool Bakhsh Rais, etc. delivered opening remarks. They said that constant organization of Faisalabad Literary Festival was an evident to the city's significant presence on Pakistan's literary landscape. They lauded the enthusiastic participation of the literary audience and suggested that this engagement called for the festival to become increasingly unique and innovative with each passing year.
The speakers also highlighted deep-rooted connection of Faisalabad with literary excellence and said that the city—formerly known as Lyallpur—had an unmatched literary legacy marked by outstanding achievements.
