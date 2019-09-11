UrduPoint.com
11th Moharram Procession Observed With Religious Fervor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:42 PM

11th Moharram procession observed with religious fervor

Moharram procession to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala concluded peacefully with religious fervor and zeal in Havelian on Wednesday under strict security measures

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Moharram procession to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala concluded peacefully with religious fervor and zeal in Havelian on Wednesday under strict security measures.

People, including women and children, participated in the procession that began from Chungi No.4 Havelian Gaon, passed through its traditional route and culminated at Lakaar Mandi Imam Bargah Havelian.

Strict security measures had been taken under the supervision of DPO Abbottabad Abbass Majeed Khan Marwat, Assistant Commissioner Havelian, SP Headquarters, DSP circle Havelian, SHO Model Police Station Havelian.

Tehsildar revenue Havelian, TMA Havelian officials, Rescue 1122, fire brigade, health department officials, and law enforcement agencies monitored the mourning procession which was ended.

The entire route and its link roads were sealed by placing barbed wires and a contingent of police was deployed to provide security to the procession that came out from Chungi No. 4 and culminated safely at Lakar Mandi Imam Barghan.

On the occasion district administration, Abbottabad announced public holiday (11th Moharram) in Havelian city and surrounding areas, where all public and private schools remained closed.

