11th Moharram procession peacefully concludes in Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The 11th Moharram procession to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala concluded peacefully in Havelian on Wednesday under strict security measures.

People in large number, including women and children, participated in the procession that began from the Chungi No.4 Havelian Gaon, passed through its traditional route, and culminated at Lakaar Mandi Imam Bargah, Havelian.

Strict security measures had been taken under the supervision of DPO Abbottabad Sajjad Khan, while Assistant Commissioner Havelian, SP Headquarters, DSP circle Havelian, SHO Model Police Station Havelian, Tehsildar Revenue Havelian, TMA Havelian officials, Rescue 1122, fire brigade, health department officials, and law enforcement agencies monitored the mourning procession.

The entire route and its link roads were sealed by placing barbed wires and a contingent of police was deployed to provide security to the procession that came out from Chungi No. 4 and culminated safely at Lakar Mandi Imam Barghan.

The district administration, Abbottabad had announced a public holiday on 11th Moharram in Havelian city and surrounding areas.