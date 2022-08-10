UrduPoint.com

11th Moharram Procession Peacefully Concludes In Havelian

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2022 | 08:22 PM

11th Moharram procession peacefully concludes in Havelian

The 11th Moharram procession to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala concluded peacefully in Havelian on Wednesday under strict security measures

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The 11th Moharram procession to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala concluded peacefully in Havelian on Wednesday under strict security measures.

People in large number, including women and children, participated in the procession that began from the Chungi No.4 Havelian Gaon, passed through its traditional route, and culminated at Lakaar Mandi Imam Bargah, Havelian.

Strict security measures had been taken under the supervision of DPO Abbottabad Sajjad Khan, while Assistant Commissioner Havelian, SP Headquarters, DSP circle Havelian, SHO Model Police Station Havelian, Tehsildar Revenue Havelian, TMA Havelian officials, Rescue 1122, fire brigade, health department officials, and law enforcement agencies monitored the mourning procession.

The entire route and its link roads were sealed by placing barbed wires and a contingent of police was deployed to provide security to the procession that came out from Chungi No. 4 and culminated safely at Lakar Mandi Imam Barghan.

The district administration, Abbottabad had announced a public holiday on 11th Moharram in Havelian city and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Fire Police Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Police Station Karbala Circle Havelian Rescue 1122 Women From Muharram

Recent Stories

Steps being taken to help flood victims in Lasbela ..

Steps being taken to help flood victims in Lasbela: DC

31 seconds ago
 WASA on high alert to cope with any situation: MD

WASA on high alert to cope with any situation: MD

33 seconds ago
 Prime Minister for further strengthening of trade, ..

Prime Minister for further strengthening of trade, investment ties between Pak-I ..

34 seconds ago
 Popovici in spotlight at European Swimming Champio ..

Popovici in spotlight at European Swimming Championships

37 seconds ago
 Digital City Haripur, Nano Degree Programme to be ..

Digital City Haripur, Nano Degree Programme to be launched soon: Minister

4 minutes ago
 'Very good': Werner says Flick encouraged him to r ..

'Very good': Werner says Flick encouraged him to return to Leipzig

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.