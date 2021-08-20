11th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Muharram 11th's procession to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala peacefully concluded in Havelian on Saturday following Coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) under strict security measures.

People, including women and children, participated in the procession that began from the Chungi No.4 Havelian Gaon, passed through its traditional route and culminated at Lakaar Mandi Imam Bargah Havelian.

Strict security measures had been taken under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi while Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) headquarters Malik Ejaz along with 1000 policemen and officers including DSP circle Havelian, SHO Model Police Station Havelian, Tehsildar revenue Havelian, TMA Havelian officials, Rescue 1122, fire brigade, health department officials, and law enforcement agencies have monitored the mourning procession which has ended peacefully.

The entire route and its link roads were sealed by placing barbed wires and a contingent of police was deployed to provide security to the procession that came out from Chungi No. 4 and culminated safely at Lakar Mandi Imam Barghan.

On the occasion district administration, Abbottabad announced a public holiday for educational institutionsof Tehsil Havelian (11th Muharram) and all public and private schools remained close.