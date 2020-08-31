UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11th Muharram Procession In Havelian Culminated Peacefully

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 08:41 PM

11th Muharram procession in Havelian culminated peacefully

Mourning procession of 11th Muharram-ul-Haram Monday culminated peacefully amid tight security to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and his companions

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Mourning procession of 11th Muharram-ul-Haram Monday culminated peacefully amid tight security to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and his companions.

The procession of 11th Muharram started near Lakkar Mandi Imambargah in Havelian Tehsil.

The procession passed through its traditional route and culminated at Imambargah Lakkar Mandi. On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, security arrangements were made by the district police and other agencies on the traditional routes of the procession and the TMA sprayed disinfectant and cleaned the roads, drains and street lights.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah along with District Police Officer Yasir Khan Afridi inspected the procession routes.

On this occasion SP Headquarters, SSP Traffic Warden, Additional Assistant Commissioner-II, DSP Havelians, Additional Assistant Commissioners Under Training, Tehsildar Havelians and other staff supervised the Imambargah and procession routes.

In his message, the DC appreciated and encouraged the services of all the agencies especially District Police, TMA Havelians, Assistant Commissioner Havelians, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars and officers and personnel of all other departments.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Traffic Havelian Afridi All Muharram

Recent Stories

S. Korean Foreign Minister Reiterates Seoul's Comm ..

52 seconds ago

Over 20% of Population in Russia's 11 Regions Deve ..

53 seconds ago

Matsushima 'disappointed' by Japan's Eight Nations ..

55 seconds ago

Speaker suspends MPA's assembly membership for a d ..

58 seconds ago

Govt. making efforts to develop remote areas: Chie ..

22 minutes ago

People stage protest over provincial govt's failur ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.