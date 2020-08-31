11th Muharram procession in Havelian culminated peacefully

Mourning procession of 11th Muharram-ul-Haram Monday culminated peacefully amid tight security to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and his companions

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Mourning procession of 11th Muharram-ul-Haram Monday culminated peacefully amid tight security to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and his companions.

The procession of 11th Muharram started near Lakkar Mandi Imambargah in Havelian Tehsil.

The procession passed through its traditional route and culminated at Imambargah Lakkar Mandi. On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, security arrangements were made by the district police and other agencies on the traditional routes of the procession and the TMA sprayed disinfectant and cleaned the roads, drains and street lights.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah along with District Police Officer Yasir Khan Afridi inspected the procession routes.

On this occasion SP Headquarters, SSP Traffic Warden, Additional Assistant Commissioner-II, DSP Havelians, Additional Assistant Commissioners Under Training, Tehsildar Havelians and other staff supervised the Imambargah and procession routes.

In his message, the DC appreciated and encouraged the services of all the agencies especially District Police, TMA Havelians, Assistant Commissioner Havelians, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars and officers and personnel of all other departments.