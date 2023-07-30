Open Menu

11th Muharram Procession Peacefully Concludes In Havelian

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 08:30 PM

11th Muharram procession peacefully concludes in Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The 11th Moharram processions to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala on Sunday concluded peacefully in Havelian under strict security measures.

People, including women and children, participated in the procession that began from the Chungi No.4 Havelian Gaon, passed through its traditional route and culminated at Lakaar Mandi Imam Bargah Havelian.

Strict security measures had been taken under the supervision of DPO Abbottabad Omer Tufail, Assistant Commissioner Havelian, SP Headquarters, DSP circle Havelian, SHO Model Police Station Havelian, Tehsildar revenue Havelian, TMA Havelian officials, Rescue 1122, fire brigade, health department officials, and law enforcement agencies have monitored the mourning procession which has ended peacefully.

The entire route and its link roads were sealed by placing barbed wires and a contingent of police was deployed to provide security to the procession that came out from Chungi No. 4 and culminated safely at Lakar Mandi Imam Barghan.

Earlier, District Police Officer Umer Tufail and District Emergency Officer, SSP Traffic Police Arif Javed also visited the 11 Moharram procession route and showed satisfaction over the arrangements being made by the police and Rescue 1122.

