11th Rabi-ul-Awwal to be observed as Day of Prayer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Pakistan Islamic Ideology Council Chairman Allama Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi and Pakistan Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad have said that tomorrow 11th Rabi-ul-Awwal (Friday) will be observed as 'Day of prayer' with special supplications for relief from flood devastations and rehabilitation of flood hit people.

They said this while addressing the Provincial Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) Conference (International) organized by Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs department here on Thursday.

The conference focused on the topic, 'State Responsibilities in Educating and Training for the Beneficial Use of Social Media in Light of the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).'

Speakers said, "The holy life of our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH) teaches us about responsible conversation and doing good with others."

Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari praised the Punjab government’s efforts in managing the flood crisis, highlighting the personal involvement of the Punjab CM in visiting affected areas and ensuring aid delivery.

He also urged the society to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) besides generously supporting flood victims.

The secretary also commended the Punjab government’s initiatives, especially the observance of 'Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen' (PBUH) to highlight the unwavering love and commitment Muslims have for the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The conference underscored the importance of tolerance, unity and compassion in building a harmonious society, emphasizing the need for collaboration among all schools of thought to uphold the true essence of islam at both national and global levels.

The conference also celebrated the publication of notable works on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) and awarded honorary shields and cash prizes to the authors for their contributions.

Regarding, September 6 (Defense Day) the conference paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation's security and stability. Speakers lauded the professional excellence, bravery and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces.