Open Menu

11th Rabi-ul-Awwal To Be Observed As Day Of Prayer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 09:30 PM

11th Rabi-ul-Awwal to be observed as Day of Prayer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Pakistan Islamic Ideology Council Chairman Allama Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi and Pakistan Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad have said that tomorrow 11th Rabi-ul-Awwal (Friday) will be observed as 'Day of prayer' with special supplications for relief from flood devastations and rehabilitation of flood hit people.

They said this while addressing the Provincial Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) Conference (International) organized by Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs department here on Thursday.

The conference focused on the topic, 'State Responsibilities in Educating and Training for the Beneficial Use of Social Media in Light of the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).'

Speakers said, "The holy life of our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH) teaches us about responsible conversation and doing good with others."

Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari praised the Punjab government’s efforts in managing the flood crisis, highlighting the personal involvement of the Punjab CM in visiting affected areas and ensuring aid delivery.

He also urged the society to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) besides generously supporting flood victims.

The secretary also commended the Punjab government’s initiatives, especially the observance of 'Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen' (PBUH) to highlight the unwavering love and commitment Muslims have for the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The conference underscored the importance of tolerance, unity and compassion in building a harmonious society, emphasizing the need for collaboration among all schools of thought to uphold the true essence of islam at both national and global levels.

The conference also celebrated the publication of notable works on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) and awarded honorary shields and cash prizes to the authors for their contributions.

Regarding, September 6 (Defense Day) the conference paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation's security and stability. Speakers lauded the professional excellence, bravery and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

3 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

3 hours ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

4 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

6 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

8 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

10 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

13 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan