11th Round Of Joint Pakistan-Russia Working Group Meeting On Counter-Terrorism Held

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM

11th Round of Joint Pakistan-Russia working group meeting on Counter-Terrorism held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The 11th meeting of the Pakistan-Russia Joint Working Group to Counter International Terrorism was held in Moscow on Tuesday.

Pakistan's delegation was led by the Special Secretary (United Nations), Nabeel Munir, while the Russian side was led by Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Vershinin, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs news release said.

The two sides held an in-depth exchange of views on the global and regional terrorism landscape, with particular attention to the evolving threat posed by terrorism in Afghanistan and the region.

The discussions focused around the increasingly transnational nature of terrorism and the growing need for adaptive and cooperative strategies.

The meeting concluded with mutual reaffirmation to strengthen cooperation in the face of shared challenges posed by terrorist groups, recognizing that collective efforts remain essential to maintaining regional and global stability.

It was decided to hold the next meeting of the Working Group in 2026.

