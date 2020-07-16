11th tranche of PPes dispatched to Balochistan: NDMA

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has stated transporting the eleventh tranche of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Health Care Workers (HCWs) of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has stated transporting the eleventh tranche of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Health Care Workers (HCWs) of Balochistan.

According to authority's spokesman, some 64,000 N-95, KN-95 and surgical masks, 29,395 protective suits,37,000 medical gowns, 44,000 pair of surgical gloves, 6,938 surgical caps, 28,000 protective goggles, 5,094 face shields,4,058 shoes cover and 760 plastic shoes have been dispatched to Balochistan province.