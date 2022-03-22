UrduPoint.com

12 Accused Arrested For Allegedly Killing Laborer In Marriage Hall

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Kasur police teams have arrested 12 people during an operation in Kunganpur, Pattoki and Sarai Mughal in connection with the alleged killing of a laborer in the marriage hall of Pattoki area of Kasur

DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that in the initial post-mortem report, the doctors did not confirm the torture on the body of the deceased but every aspect of the incident was being investigated.

The DPO said that the PFSA team had gathered evidence from the scene, while the real facts would come out after the final report.

Spokesperson of Punjab police said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan had taken notice of the incident last night and police teams were engaged in legal proceedings to provide justice to the affected family.

The IG Punjab had directed the DPO Kasur to conduct the investigation of the incident under its supervision. According to details, scuffle happened between deceased Muhammad Ashraf (selling salty chips) and guests coming with barat at Aljannat Marriage Hall. The accused along with their local accomplices started beating him with sticks and subjected the laborer to inhumane torture, to which, he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The Punjab Police spokesperson further said that CCTV footage and other evidences were being scrutinized for further investigation involving more persons.

