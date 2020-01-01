12 % additional gas being provided to consumers: Omar Ayub

Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan has said that 12 per cent additional natural gas is being provided to the consumers in December as compared to last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan has said that 12 per cent additional natural gas is being provided to the consumers in December as compared to last year.

In his tweet here Wednesday, the minister said the Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL) had provided average 831,000 cubic feet gas in December 2018 while 30 per cent more gas was supplied in first 15 days of December 2019.

He said that SNGPL pumped 47 per cent more gas to domestic consumers during 2019.

The minister said gas was being provided to all consumers except CNG pumps. Completed gas supply would be resumed to CNG pumps during January and February, he added.

He said the gas pressure remained a issue due to extreme cold but expressed the hope that situation would improve in a week.

He said demand for domestic gas also witnessed upward trend due to cold weather.

Regarding import of LNG by Sindh government, the minister said SNGPL could not provide LNG to the province.