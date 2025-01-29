12 Additional Judges Of SHC Sworn In
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 08:53 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The newly-appointed 12 additional judges of the Sindh High Court (SHC) took oath here on Wednesday.
Chief Justice Sindh Court, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, administered the oath to the new judges, including Justice Miran Muhammad Shah, Justice Tasneem Sultana, Justice Hassan Akbar and Justice Abdul Hameed Bhurgari.
Others sworn in judges are Justice Riazat Ali Sahar, Justice Khalid Hussain Shahani, Justice Syed Faizul Hassan Shah, Justice Jan Ali Junejo, Justice Nisar Ahmed Bhanbhro, Justice Ali Haider Ada, Justice Muhammad Osman Ali Hadi and Justice Muhammad Jaffer Raza.
