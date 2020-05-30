12 among 3 POs arrested, weapons seized in Mianwali

Police have arrested twelve accused including three proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons and stolen goods from their possession

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested twelve accused including three proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons and stolen goods from their possession.

Police spokesman said Saturday that on the ditrection of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, police teams of Mianwali, Piplan, Dawwod Khel and Kundian headed by DSP Circles have started operation against the criminals and proclaimed offenders and conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 12 accused including 3 proclaimed offenders.

Police have recovered 5 Pistols 30 bore, 2 Kalashnikovs, 2 Rifles (7 mm, 303 bore), 1 gun 12 bore, 323 gram hashish and 2 stolen motorbikes from them.

They were included, Munawwar Hussain, Muhammad Ussain, Faiz ur Rehman, Maqsood Ahmad, Said Rasool, Zafar Ullah, Hayat, Janat Gull, Muhammad Abid, Munir Hussain and Muhammad Amir alias Don.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.