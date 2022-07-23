UrduPoint.com

12 Among Five POs Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2022 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Bhera police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 12 accused and five proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered drugs as well as illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said, during a crackdown in the areas of Sheikh purr, Ahmed wala, Hawali and islam Nagar and arrested five POs and 12 accused, besides recovering a kalashnikovs, six pistols, two rifles, 5.9 kilograms hashish and360-gram crystal methamphetamine from them.

More Stories From Pakistan

