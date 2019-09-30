12 Anti-polio Drive Begins In Kohistan On Monday
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:06 PM
KOHISTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) A 12 special anti-polio campaign is scheduled to begin today in three districts of Kohistan.According to the provincial health department, more than 85,000 children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops.
Meanwhile, another three-day polio campaign will begin in Torghar district on Tuesday for administering vaccine to 14,000 children.
The government has ensured comprehensive security plan for the polio teams.