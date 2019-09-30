12 anti-polio drive begins in Kohistan on Monday

A 12 special anti-polio campaign is scheduled to begin today in three districts of Kohistan.According to the provincial health department, more than 85,000 children

KOHISTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) A 12 special anti-polio campaign is scheduled to begin today in three districts of Kohistan.According to the provincial health department, more than 85,000 children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops.

Meanwhile, another three-day polio campaign will begin in Torghar district on Tuesday for administering vaccine to 14,000 children.

The government has ensured comprehensive security plan for the polio teams.