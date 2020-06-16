UrduPoint.com
12 Areas Sealed In Sargodha Under Smart Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:33 PM

12 areas sealed in Sargodha under smart lockdown

The district administration imposed smart lockdown and sealed 12 hotspot areas of the district in the wake of coronavirus spread

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration imposed smart lockdown and sealed 12 hotspot areas of the district in the wake of coronavirus spread.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh here on Tuesday said that on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab,strict lockdown was enforced in 12 selected areas of district including --National Town, Istiqlalabad colony, Noor Colony, Sharif Town and Aziz Colony in tehsil Sargodha, Gali Masood Arts (from Dera Sher Muhammad Gondal to Muneer Grocery Shop), Ward No.

3 in tehsil Shahpur, the Muslim Bazaar of Kot Momin tehsil, Mohalla Naseeb Daryawala in tehsil Bherah, Main Bazar Near Masjid Tirkhanwali and main road Farooka in Tehsil Sahiwal, Street Ayesha Masjid opposite Railway station, Fazal Town in Bhawal tehsil and Block No.4 , Sillanwali city in Tehsil Sillanwali.

