Open Menu

12 Arrested, 26 Cases Registered For Overpricing Essentials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 06:47 PM

12 arrested, 26 cases registered for overpricing essentials

In a significant move to enforce official prices, the Price Control Magistrates have conducted inspections at 3,266 locations, leading to the arrest of 12 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) In a significant move to enforce official prices, the price Control Magistrates have conducted inspections at 3,266 locations, leading to the arrest of 12 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told media on Tuesday that 26 cases have been registered and 13 shops were sealed for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 900,000 have been imposed for 209 instances of non-compliance.

The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates are actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices.

Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices.

All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.

Meanwhile, during a decisive campaign against the encroachment mafia, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has cleared 195 temporary encroachments and removed 189 banners and streamers from city roads.

MCL Administrator Syed Musa Raza has called upon both the business community and the public to support this initiative to ensure a cleaner, more organized city.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Business Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Sale Price Market Media All From

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

1 hour ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

1 hour ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

1 hour ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

1 hour ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

1 hour ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

1 hour ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

1 hour ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan