12 arrested, 26 cases registered for overpricing essentials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In a significant move to enforce official prices, the Price Control Magistrates have conducted inspections at 3,266 locations, leading to the arrest of 12 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) In a significant move to enforce official prices, the price Control Magistrates have conducted inspections at 3,266 locations, leading to the arrest of 12 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told media on Tuesday that 26 cases have been registered and 13 shops were sealed for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 900,000 have been imposed for 209 instances of non-compliance.

The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates are actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices.

Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices.

All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.

Meanwhile, during a decisive campaign against the encroachment mafia, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has cleared 195 temporary encroachments and removed 189 banners and streamers from city roads.

MCL Administrator Syed Musa Raza has called upon both the business community and the public to support this initiative to ensure a cleaner, more organized city.