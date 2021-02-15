12 arrested as Police raid marriage party

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police raided a marriage party and arrested 12 accused including three dancers, organizers and sound system operators on violation of sound system (Regulation) Act 2015 at Usmanpura here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, on complaints and information received from the people, the PS City SHO raided a marriage party where the song were played loudly on the sound system.

Police arrested 12 accused namely Hazrat Wali, Sadiq Amin, Syed Alameen, Roze Muhammad, Sajad Ameen, Riasat Ali, Adnan, Faisal Numan, Sunni and three dancers.

Police took the sound system in possession, the spokesman said and added, a case has been registered against the accused.

He said, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawalpindi directed the police officers to continue operation against lawbreakers and take strict action in accordance with the law against violators without any discrimination.