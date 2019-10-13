UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Arrested, Dozens Kites Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:10 PM

12 arrested, dozens kites recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Police have claimed to arrest 12 persons from different parts of the district and recovered dozens kites from their possession during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said Sunday that the police arrested Muhammad Ali, Owais, Abdur Rehman, Umair, Shakeel, Babar, Arsalan and Adnan from Mohallah Sharif Pura, Jawwas from Shadab Pulli, Rizwan from University Gate, Owais from Gulberg chowk and Rashid from Ghulam Muhammad Abad along with dozens of kites etc.

Further investigation was underway by the police.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Gulberg Abdur Rehman Muhammad Ali Shakeel Sunday From

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th ..

56 minutes ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

3 hours ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.