12 arrested, dozens kites recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Police have claimed to arrest 12 persons from different parts of the district and recovered dozens kites from their possession during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said Sunday that the police arrested Muhammad Ali, Owais, Abdur Rehman, Umair, Shakeel, Babar, Arsalan and Adnan from Mohallah Sharif Pura, Jawwas from Shadab Pulli, Rizwan from University Gate, Owais from Gulberg chowk and Rashid from Ghulam Muhammad Abad along with dozens of kites etc.

Further investigation was underway by the police.