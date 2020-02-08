12 arrested, drugs seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested 12 accused while drugs were also recovered from their possession in separate raids here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 12 accused while drugs were also recovered from their possession in separate raids here on Saturday.

Police spokesmen said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' teams of different police stations have conducted raids at various areas in their jurisdiction and arrested 12 accused recovering 7.

130 kilograms hashish, 405 bottles of liquor from them.

They arrested identified as Ashraf, Rehman, Gul Akbar, Sarfraz Ahmed, Imran, Qaisir Iqbal, Sajid Rauf, Manzoor Ahmed and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.