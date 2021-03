12 arrested for decanting in faisalabad

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 12 shopkeepers for gas decanting and selling petrol here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 12 shopkeepers for gas decanting and selling petrol here on Thursday.

A police spokesman said Ameer, Munir, Safdar, Umar Farooq, Sultan Haidar, Arslan,Zaheer Hussain, Nazir Ahmad, Faisal, Muhsan, Amanat Ali and Maqsood Ahmad werearrested.