12 arrested for establishing illegal cattle markets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration arrested 12 people on establishing illegal cattle markets in various localities of the district on Wednesday.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration inspected cattle markets on Ring Road, Charsadda Road, Dalzak Road, Jamrud Road, Kohat Road and other localities.

The officers of district administration collectively arrested 12 people for establishing illegal markets in various localities and the cattle were shifted to notified markets.

The officers of district administration also visited the notified cattle markets and reviewed arrangements.

The officers of district administration directed the management of cattle markets for bringing improvement in cleanliness conditions and arrangement of clean drinking water in markets and provision of all possible facilities to visitors.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed the administrative officers to pay consecutive visits to their areas of jurisdiction and initiation of action against illegal cattle markets.