UrduPoint.com

12 Arrested For Establishing Illegal Cattle Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2022 | 07:18 PM

12 arrested for establishing illegal cattle markets

District administration arrested 12 people on establishing illegal cattle markets in various localities of the district on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration arrested 12 people on establishing illegal cattle markets in various localities of the district on Wednesday.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration inspected cattle markets on Ring Road, Charsadda Road, Dalzak Road, Jamrud Road, Kohat Road and other localities.

The officers of district administration collectively arrested 12 people for establishing illegal markets in various localities and the cattle were shifted to notified markets.

The officers of district administration also visited the notified cattle markets and reviewed arrangements.

The officers of district administration directed the management of cattle markets for bringing improvement in cleanliness conditions and arrangement of clean drinking water in markets and provision of all possible facilities to visitors.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed the administrative officers to pay consecutive visits to their areas of jurisdiction and initiation of action against illegal cattle markets.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Road Kohat Charsadda Jamrud Market All

Recent Stories

Rangers organize medical camps for prevention of l ..

Rangers organize medical camps for prevention of lumpy skin disease

2 minutes ago
 Putellas loss strikes blow to Spain's hopes of Eur ..

Putellas loss strikes blow to Spain's hopes of Euro 2022 breakthrough

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan major victim of climate changes: AARI sci ..

Pakistan major victim of climate changes: AARI scientist

2 minutes ago
 Terrorist raid Nigeria prison, free hundreds

Terrorist raid Nigeria prison, free hundreds

2 minutes ago
 BoG for Lyallpur museum constituted

BoG for Lyallpur museum constituted

4 minutes ago
 Peshawar wins KP traditional games

Peshawar wins KP traditional games

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.