12 arrested for flying kite

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested 12 person for flying kite in violation of a ban on the activity.

According to a spokesperson, SHO City Police Station Daska Inspector Wilayat Hussain, along with his team, arrested these kite-flyers from different areas of tehsil Daska.

The police also seized a large quantity of different sized kites and string rolls and registered cases against them.

app/ir