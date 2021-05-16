UrduPoint.com
12 Arrested For Flying Kite

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

12 arrested for flying kite

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested 12 person for flying kite in violation of a ban on the activity.

According to a spokesperson, SHO City Police Station Daska Inspector Wilayat Hussain, along with his team, arrested these kite-flyers from different areas of tehsil Daska.

The police also seized a large quantity of different sized kites and string rolls and registered cases against them.

