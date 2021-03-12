12 Arrested For Gas Decanting In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 04:52 PM
The police on Friday claimed to have arrested 12 shopkeepers for illegal gas decanting and selling petrol
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested 12 shopkeepers for illegal gas decanting and selling petrol.
A police spokesman said the accused were identified as Munawar Hussain, Waqas, Muhammad Iqbal, Nawaz, Nisar Ahmad, Mudassar Jameel and Dilawar Hussain of Sammundri Road,Tariq Jameel of Railway Road, Ammad Ali of Chak No 39-GB, Maqbool Ahmad of Sani Road,Sohaib Akram and Muzammal of Maqbool Road.