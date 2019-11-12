UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Arrested For LPG Decanting, Selling Loose Petrol In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:36 PM

Police arrested 12 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), and selling loose petrol in different parts of city during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) -:Police arrested 12 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), and selling loose petrol in different parts of city during the past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said that the police along with teams of civil defence department conducted raids at various illegal LPG refilling points,selling loose petrol and arrested 12 persons including Kashif from Chiniot bazaar, Nasir, Iqbal and Aslam from chak no 4-JB, Abdullah, Asghar Ali and Faisal from Faisal Pulli, Maqsood Ahmad and Umair from Rajbah road GTS chowk, Nasir Ali from Haidari chowk, Shafqat Rasool and Zahid from Ghulam Muhammadabad.

Police locked the accused behind the bars after registration of cases. Further investigation was under progress, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

