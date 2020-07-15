12 arrested for operating illegal cattle markets

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 12 persons from different localities of the district for operating illegal cattle markets, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that illegal cattle markets not allowed and the officers of district administration are taking action against such activities.

He said that illegal cattle markets opened in different localities of the district have been closed while 12 persons have also been arrested in this regard.