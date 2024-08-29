Open Menu

12 Arrested For Overcharging In ICT's Vegetable Market Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM

12 arrested for overcharging in ICT's vegetable market crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Islamabad district administration, led by Assistant Commissioner Pothohar Aneeq Anwar on Thursday carried out a significant operation in the vegetable market to curb overpricing.

During the operation, 12 shopkeepers were arrested for selling vegetables at prices higher than the official rate list, said the spokesman of ICT administration.

According to officials, several vendors were found setting their own prices, leading to arbitrary and inflated rates for customers. In response, the district administration has promised strict action against anyone found violating the official pricing guidelines.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the residents to buy their groceries according to the official rate list and report any instances of overcharging to the authorities.

The district administration has made it clear that it will continue its rigorous checks and actions against any vendors found violating the established price norms.

It is pertinent to mention here that operations are going on against price hike, professional beggars, illegal petrol filling agencies, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling stations and others on daily basis to curb the illegal practices in the Federal Capital.

Related Topics

Islamabad LPG Petrol Buy Price Gas Market

Recent Stories

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

32 minutes ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

2 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

3 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

3 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

3 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

3 hours ago
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

7 hours ago
 SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

17 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

17 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan