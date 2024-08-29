12 Arrested For Overcharging In ICT's Vegetable Market Crackdown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Islamabad district administration, led by Assistant Commissioner Pothohar Aneeq Anwar on Thursday carried out a significant operation in the vegetable market to curb overpricing.
During the operation, 12 shopkeepers were arrested for selling vegetables at prices higher than the official rate list, said the spokesman of ICT administration.
According to officials, several vendors were found setting their own prices, leading to arbitrary and inflated rates for customers. In response, the district administration has promised strict action against anyone found violating the official pricing guidelines.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the residents to buy their groceries according to the official rate list and report any instances of overcharging to the authorities.
The district administration has made it clear that it will continue its rigorous checks and actions against any vendors found violating the established price norms.
It is pertinent to mention here that operations are going on against price hike, professional beggars, illegal petrol filling agencies, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling stations and others on daily basis to curb the illegal practices in the Federal Capital.
