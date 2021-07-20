UrduPoint.com
12 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:49 PM

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) launched operations in different areas and rounded up 12 lawbreakers for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering 12 pistols, 30 bore and ammunition

According to a Police Spokesman, Gujar Khan, Airport, Pirwadhai, Bani, Race Course and Morgah, police conducted raids in their respective jurisdictions and arrested Shahid Mehmood, Nisar Hussain, Khurram Shahzad, Shahzad Bilawal, Bilal Abbasi, Husnain, Muhammad Zakir, Muhammad Umair, Ahmedullah, Habib ur Rehman, Kamran and Zubair Abbasi.

He said, the operations would continue and the lawbreakers would be sent behind the bars.

