12 arrested for possessing liquor, drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against drugs peddlers and bootleggers rounded up 12 accused from different areas and recovered 4870 grams hashish, 18 liters and six bottles liquor from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against drugs peddlers and bootleggers rounded up 12 accused from different areas and recovered 4870 grams hashish, 18 liters and six bottles liquor from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday.

He informed that Airport police held two drug peddlers namely Saeed Khan with 1600 grams hashish and Imran Khan with 1100 grams hashish.

The Airport police also rounded up Dilawar, Muhammad Usman and Shoukat and recovered six bottles of liquor from their possession.

Similarly Saddar, Wah, Westridge, Rawat and Saddar Baroni police held a female drug peddler with 1520 grams hashish, Bilal Khan with 250 grams hashish, Muhammad Ubaid for having 150 grams hashish and Ali Akbar for possessing 240 grams hashish.

Meanwhile, Chontra police apprehended Zakam Khan and Hayal Mat Shah on recovery of 17 liters liquor.

Gunjmandi police arrested Mugeez Waheed and recovered one liter liquor from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue crackdown against lawbreakers.