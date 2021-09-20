UrduPoint.com

12 Arrested For Possessing Liquor, Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 09:21 PM

12 arrested for possessing liquor, drugs

Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against drugs peddlers and bootleggers rounded up 12 accused from different areas and recovered 4870 grams hashish, 18 liters and six bottles liquor from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against drugs peddlers and bootleggers rounded up 12 accused from different areas and recovered 4870 grams hashish, 18 liters and six bottles liquor from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday.

He informed that Airport police held two drug peddlers namely Saeed Khan with 1600 grams hashish and Imran Khan with 1100 grams hashish.

The Airport police also rounded up Dilawar, Muhammad Usman and Shoukat and recovered six bottles of liquor from their possession.

Similarly Saddar, Wah, Westridge, Rawat and Saddar Baroni police held a female drug peddler with 1520 grams hashish, Bilal Khan with 250 grams hashish, Muhammad Ubaid for having 150 grams hashish and Ali Akbar for possessing 240 grams hashish.

Meanwhile, Chontra police apprehended Zakam Khan and Hayal Mat Shah on recovery of 17 liters liquor.

Gunjmandi police arrested Mugeez Waheed and recovered one liter liquor from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Police Drugs Rawalpindi Saddar Bilal Khan All From Airport

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

8 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

53 minutes ago
 UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Eme ..

UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Emerging Economies on Future Read ..

53 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are rea ..

Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are ready to welcome the world: Nahay ..

53 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for web ..

Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for website visitors

53 minutes ago
 SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Por ..

SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Portuguese delegation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.