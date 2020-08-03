12 arrested for profiteering,under-weight roti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 12 persons for profiteering and selling under-weight roti from various bazaars of cantonment,said a news release issued here Monday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Gulshan Ara carried price checking in various bazaars of cantonment and arrested 12 persons for profiteering and selling under-weight roti.