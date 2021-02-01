UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Arrested For Quail Fight

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:00 PM

12 arrested for quail fight

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Jand police arrested 12 people for betting on a quail fight from Rangli Village on Monday.

On a tip-off, the police team led by Jand Police Station SHO Mazhar-ul-Islam raided the Rangli Village and arrested 12 gamblers. The police claimed to have recovered Rs 71,180 stake amount, 12 quails, 04 vehicles, 03 motorcycles and 12 mobile phones.

The arrested accused included Tariq Mahmood son of Allah Dad Qaum Awan resident of Haveli Aurangabad, Hussain son of Rabinwaz resident of Chora Sharif, Haq Nawaz son of Rabinwaz resident of Chora Sharif, Mohammad Hussain son of Burhan Din resident of Rangli, Raja Mukhtiar Ahmed son of Sher Zaman resident of Mari, Imran Khan son of Mohammad Ejaz resident of Pundsultani, Mohammad Imran son of Mohammad Khan resident of Haveli Aurangabad, Mohammad Ejaz son of Khan Malik resident of Pindsultani, Zamrud Khan son of Khan Malik resident of Rangli, Mulazam Khan son of Muhammad Iqbal resident of Rangli, Bagh Hussain son of Muhammad Bashir Ahmed resident of Haveli Aurangabad and Amir Afzal son of Fazal Dad resident of Mari Tehsil.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Police Police Station Mobile Vehicles Aurangabad Jand Bagh From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack in Mogadishu

19 minutes ago

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on PM Imran K ..

20 minutes ago

Russia Registers 20 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmir settlement must for regional peace:Arrain

4 minutes ago

Cleanliness campaign starts in Sukkur

4 minutes ago

MEPCO nets 2526 power pilferers, imposes over Rs 4 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.