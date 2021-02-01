12 arrested for quail fight

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Jand police arrested 12 people for betting on a quail fight from Rangli Village on Monday.

On a tip-off, the police team led by Jand Police Station SHO Mazhar-ul-Islam raided the Rangli Village and arrested 12 gamblers. The police claimed to have recovered Rs 71,180 stake amount, 12 quails, 04 vehicles, 03 motorcycles and 12 mobile phones.

The arrested accused included Tariq Mahmood son of Allah Dad Qaum Awan resident of Haveli Aurangabad, Hussain son of Rabinwaz resident of Chora Sharif, Haq Nawaz son of Rabinwaz resident of Chora Sharif, Mohammad Hussain son of Burhan Din resident of Rangli, Raja Mukhtiar Ahmed son of Sher Zaman resident of Mari, Imran Khan son of Mohammad Ejaz resident of Pundsultani, Mohammad Imran son of Mohammad Khan resident of Haveli Aurangabad, Mohammad Ejaz son of Khan Malik resident of Pindsultani, Zamrud Khan son of Khan Malik resident of Rangli, Mulazam Khan son of Muhammad Iqbal resident of Rangli, Bagh Hussain son of Muhammad Bashir Ahmed resident of Haveli Aurangabad and Amir Afzal son of Fazal Dad resident of Mari Tehsil.