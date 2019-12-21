UrduPoint.com
12 Arrested For Violating Laws

The police arrested 12 accused including five for decanting.

Civil Defence teams caught five shopkeepers, including Umar, Imran, Khadim Hussain, Aslam and Ghulam Fareed over decanting LPG from various parts in the city.

Separately, the police arrested Saleem Raza, Sajjad, Amjad Maseih, Waqas Afzal, Salman and Khaliq for over speeding while Yunus was arrested for having fireworks.

