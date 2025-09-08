12 arrested for violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The police claimed on Monday to have arrested 12 criminals from various

parts of the district.

The teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed,

Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

The police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 rounds

and cash in millions of rupees from them.