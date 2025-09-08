12 Arrested For Violations
Published September 08, 2025
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The police claimed on Monday to have arrested 12 criminals from various
parts of the district.
The teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed,
Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.
The police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 rounds
and cash in millions of rupees from them.
