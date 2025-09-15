12 Arrested, Hashish Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The police after launching a massive crckdown arrested 12 durg pushers
and recovered 4-kg of hashish.
The accused were identified as Aman-ullah, Saleem, Asghar, Jameel , Taimoor and
others.
Recent Stories
TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media
Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB
Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat
Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball
ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM
PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis
Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustainable urban development
UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day
Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umar passes away
Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationals generating over AED1.8 bill ..
Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable global Direct-to-Device servic ..
Du completes secondary public share offering with final offer price of AED9.20 p ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio campaign begins in Tank amid strict security6 minutes ago
-
12 arrested, hashish recovered6 minutes ago
-
Power pilferers arrested15 minutes ago
-
Balochistan fisheries department to launch crackdown on illegal trawling15 minutes ago
-
President Zardari visits memorial of first National Congress of CPC in Shanghai16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan dispatches 22nd relief consignment of 100 tons for Gaza26 minutes ago
-
Democracy Day: PPP pays tribute to sacrifices by the party’s leadership and workers26 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari inaugurates HPV vaccination campaign36 minutes ago
-
National cervical cancer prevention campaign launched in district36 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for eliminating 31 Indian-Sponsored terrorists in KP46 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in encounter with CCD56 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis1 hour ago