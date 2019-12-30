12 arrested in anti-encroachment operation in Peshawar

District administration arrested 12 persons during anti-encroachment operation at Ghari Qamar Din Chowk on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :District administration arrested 12 persons during anti-encroachment operation at Ghari Qamar Din Chowk on Monday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Cantonment, Habibullah along with traffic police carried out anti-encroachment operation.

It was second phase of such operation as in recent past, the district administration have already conducted crackdown against encroachments at Garhi Qamar Din Chowk, but they established their encroachments.

The operation was conducted on public demand as pedestrian were facing difficulties in their passage and vehicular traffic jam was also a routine matter.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar said that anti-encroachment operation will remain continue and those involve in such practice would be sent bar.