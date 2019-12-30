UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Arrested In Anti-encroachment Operation In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 08:16 PM

12 arrested in anti-encroachment operation in Peshawar

District administration arrested 12 persons during anti-encroachment operation at Ghari Qamar Din Chowk on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :District administration arrested 12 persons during anti-encroachment operation at Ghari Qamar Din Chowk on Monday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Cantonment, Habibullah along with traffic police carried out anti-encroachment operation.

It was second phase of such operation as in recent past, the district administration have already conducted crackdown against encroachments at Garhi Qamar Din Chowk, but they established their encroachments.

The operation was conducted on public demand as pedestrian were facing difficulties in their passage and vehicular traffic jam was also a routine matter.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar said that anti-encroachment operation will remain continue and those involve in such practice would be sent bar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Traffic

Recent Stories

Dubai International Sports Conference and Dubai Gl ..

3 minutes ago

Expats played important role to keep Kashmir issue ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Eye Camp At Gujjo, ..

14 minutes ago

Petroleum prices likely to go up from January next ..

few seconds

Pakistan to undertake 27 projects with $ one bln g ..

3 seconds ago

Nuclear Deal Dead Unless West Restores Compliance ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.