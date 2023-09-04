12 arrested in combing operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint search and combing operation in Mawach Goth, Keamari arrested 12 suspects and recovered arms and gutka from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Rangers,on Monday, the agencies recovered a 12-bore rifle, two 30-bore pistols and more than 60kg gutka/ mawa and a stolen motorcycle from the accused during the operation.

All arrested along with recovered things were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.