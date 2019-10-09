UrduPoint.com
12 Arrested In Operation Against Illegal Cattle Market In Peshawar

The District administration arrested 12 persons in an operation against illegal cattle market on Pajagi Road near Bacha Khan and shifted them to prison

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The District administration arrested 12 persons in an operation against illegal cattle market on Pajagi Road near Bacha Khan and shifted them to prison.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Ashgar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Peshawar Sara Rehman conducted operation against wrong tying of cattle to hurt them arrested 12 persons.

On public complaints these people were already issued notices and were directed to tie their cattle properly, but in vain, which prompted the district administration to take action.

