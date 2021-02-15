12 arrested, narcotics recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital city police on Monday arrested twelve drug peddlers and recovered six kilograms hashish and 977gram ice-drug from their possession.

The accused were arrested during a crackdown against drug mafia on the directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan that was supervised by SSP Operation Yasir Afridi, aiming to purge drugs from the area besides protecting young generation from this social evil.

Collectively five persons were arrested during conduct of different raids by Tehkal, Paharipura, Khazana, Daudzai, and Regi police stations after recovering 2Kg Hashish and 475 gram ice-drug from them.

Similarly two each persons were arrested by Badhabair and Sarband police stations and recovered 302gram ice-drug besides one kilogram hashish and one Kalashnikov from their possession.

Hayatabad police during snap checking at Kharkhano check post apprehended two alleged smugglers after recovering two kilogram hashish and 200gram ice-drug hidden in secret compartments of their car.

The cases have been registered in police stations concerned against the arrested.