UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Arrested, Narcotics Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

12 arrested, narcotics recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital city police on Monday arrested twelve drug peddlers and recovered six kilograms hashish and 977gram ice-drug from their possession.

The accused were arrested during a crackdown against drug mafia on the directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan that was supervised by SSP Operation Yasir Afridi, aiming to purge drugs from the area besides protecting young generation from this social evil.

Collectively five persons were arrested during conduct of different raids by Tehkal, Paharipura, Khazana, Daudzai, and Regi police stations after recovering 2Kg Hashish and 475 gram ice-drug from them.

Similarly two each persons were arrested by Badhabair and Sarband police stations and recovered 302gram ice-drug besides one kilogram hashish and one Kalashnikov from their possession.

Hayatabad police during snap checking at Kharkhano check post apprehended two alleged smugglers after recovering two kilogram hashish and 200gram ice-drug hidden in secret compartments of their car.

The cases have been registered in police stations concerned against the arrested.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Car Young Afridi Post From

Recent Stories

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts ‘Arabic L ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

41 minutes ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

50 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

56 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.