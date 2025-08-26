12 Arrested, Narcotics Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Police on Tuesday arrested twelve accused and recovered narcotics and weapons
from their possession.
According to a police spokesperson, during the operations different police stations recovered
a total of 88-g of ice drug, 35 liters of liquor, and seven illegal weapons from the accused.
The accused were identified as Ansar, Arshad, Dilawar, Farhan, Fayyaz, Hassan, Imran,
Ramzan, Ramzan, Sabir, Tariq, Umar.
The police said separate cases were registered against all the accused and further investigation
was underway.
