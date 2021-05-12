12 Arrested, Narcotics Recovered In Sargodha
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 04:52 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The police arrested 12 accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them.
The police on Wednesday said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 12 accusedbesides recovering 2.
5 kg hash, 240 litres of liquor and nine pistols. The accused were identified as Basharat,Muhammad Imran, Arsalan, Munir Ahmed, Ashraf, Manzoor Ahmed,Adnan etc.
The police registered separate cases and started investigation.