12 Arrested, Narcotics Recovered In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 04:52 PM

12 arrested, narcotics recovered in sargodha

The police arrested 12 accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The police arrested 12 accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them.

The police on Wednesday said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 12 accusedbesides recovering 2.

5 kg hash, 240 litres of liquor and nine pistols. The accused were identified as Basharat,Muhammad Imran, Arsalan, Munir Ahmed, Ashraf, Manzoor Ahmed,Adnan etc.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

