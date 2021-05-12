12 arrested, narcotics recovered in sargodha

The police arrested 12 accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The police arrested 12 accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them.

The police on Wednesday said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 12 accusedbesides recovering 2.

5 kg hash, 240 litres of liquor and nine pistols. The accused were identified as Basharat,Muhammad Imran, Arsalan, Munir Ahmed, Ashraf, Manzoor Ahmed,Adnan etc.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.