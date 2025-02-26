Open Menu

12 Arrested On Gambling Charges

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Buchiana police arrested 12 people on the charge of gambling on a snooker game, here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said that ta raid was conducted at a snooker club and 12 people were arrested including Irfan, Ghulam Abbas, Ali Hasnain, etc. on gambling charge.

The police recovered bet money, mobile phones and other material from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

