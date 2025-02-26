12 Arrested On Gambling Charges
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Buchiana police arrested 12 people on the charge of gambling on a snooker game, here on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said that ta raid was conducted at a snooker club and 12 people were arrested including Irfan, Ghulam Abbas, Ali Hasnain, etc. on gambling charge.
The police recovered bet money, mobile phones and other material from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador, Consul-General
Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in list of divorced people
Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat
RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General
Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gal ..
Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress
EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores collaboration with South African ..
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..
Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..
DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..
Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Inspection chairman visits Yazman THQ hospital5 minutes ago
-
12 arrested on gambling charges5 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler5 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Literary and Educational Book Fair kicks off at Sindh University6 minutes ago
-
Sustainable investments must for social enterprise ecosystem: Rana Mashood6 minutes ago
-
DEC chairs meeting regarding voter registration6 minutes ago
-
Sargodha emergency officer stresses traffic rules awareness15 minutes ago
-
DC imposes two-month ban on aerial firing, flying kites near Bacha Khan Airport16 minutes ago
-
Robbers loot 400 mobiles from shop16 minutes ago
-
Furniture shop, house gutted16 minutes ago
-
Romina emphasizes urgency of integrating climate resilience into national development26 minutes ago
-
One killed, four injured in Matiari road accident26 minutes ago