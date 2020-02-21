12 arrested over decanting in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The teams of Civil Defense teams caught twelve shopkeepers over decanting,selling petrol illegally and handed them over to concerned police during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) -:The teams of Civil Defense teams caught twelve shopkeepers over decanting,selling petrol illegally and handed them over to concerned police during last 24 hours.

According to DO Civil Defense, Rana Muhammad Abbas, police teams arrested Akram Ali from dry port railway crossing.

Police also arrested Khalid, Naeem and Mushtaq from chak 214-RB, Iftikhar from Addah Chakera, Ahmed from Rajbah Road, Ameer Hamza from stop No 5, Shehzad and Ijaz from railway crossing No 11, Asad Nadeem from chak 80-JB, and Shahnawaz near Civil Hospital.