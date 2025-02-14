12 Arrested Over Law Violations
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Police have arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from them.
Teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.
The police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
