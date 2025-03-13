12 arrested over law violations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Sargodha police on Thursday launched a massive crackdown on law violators across the district.

The police raided different localities and arrested Bilal, Ashraf, Majeed, Khaleel, Abdul Rehman, Ramzan, Shoaib, Ghulam Rasool, Naveed, Amjed and Saeed, and recovered drugs including hashish,opium and ice from them.

The police also recovered four pistols, two guns, 98 bullets and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.