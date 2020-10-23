UrduPoint.com
12 Arrested, Stolen Motorbike, Narcotics Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:03 PM

The Islamabad Police have arrested 12 criminals from various areas of the city and recovered stolen motorbike, narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman Friday said

According to details, a team of Aabpara police station arrested two drug pushers namely Khuram Shahzad and Danish Masih and recovered a total of 2.045 kilogram heroin from their possession.

Meanwhile, the Shalimar police team arrested a bike lifter namely Gul Haleem and recovered stolen motorbike from him.

The Shahzad Town police arrested accused Faraat involved in decanting gas in cylinders illegally.

The Nilore police arrested Aashiq Nawaz and Fahad Zain and recovered 100 cartridges from their possession. The Industrial-Area police arrested accused Afzal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

The Lohibher police arrested accused Dilawar and recovered stolen valuables from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceedings are underway against them.

The DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said the Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform the police for action against them.

