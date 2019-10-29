UrduPoint.com
12 Arrested, Valuables Recovered In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 03:26 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Police on Tuesday have arrested 12 criminals and recovered stolen motorbikes, weapons and cash from their possession.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of Regional Police Officer Afzaal Ahmad Kousar Jauhrabad and Midh Ranjha police teams have started operation against theft and robberies and conducted raids at different areas under their jurisdiction.

Police have succeeded in arresting a 12 criminals including Israr, Ejaz, Sheraz, Asif Iqbal, Shoaib alias Sheebo, Sikandar alias Sikandro, Munir Gujjar, Sami Ullah, Sher Ahmad Yasir Mehmood Muhammad Tanveer and others.

Police have recovered 10 stolen motorbikes, Rs 1.6 million in cash and illegal weapons.

Police have started further investigation.

