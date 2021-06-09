12 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested 12 criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

The police said different police teams conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 2.

130-kg hashish, 40 litres of liquor, five pistols, two guns and one kalashnkov.

The accused were identified as Ali Shah,Tariq Mehmood,Naveed,Mazhar Hussain,Akhtar Iqbal,Sikander etc.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.