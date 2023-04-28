12 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Friday launched a comprehensive crackdown on criminals in the district and claimed to have arrested 12 accused.

A police spokesman said different Police stations raided and arrested Zafer, Wasim, Saqlain,Qaiser, Kamran, Sheraz, Naleen, Ghulam Abass, Danial, Umair, Jabar and Baber besidesrecovering four pistols, three rifles, 1-kg hashish, 244 liters of liquor, 211 rounds and valuables.